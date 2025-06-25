Worth School opens £2.5m science extension
The new facility will be in use at the start of the 2025-26 academic year. On Monday, Headmaster Stuart McPherson and Andrea Kirpalani, Head of Science, cut a ribbon to declare the building open.
The design incorporates three new Science laboratories, a new entrance and landscaped space in front of the building. It has been constructed from materials which relate to the adjacent former stables: red brick walls, plain tile roof, dark timber framed entrance canopy and dark coloured window frame.
Mrs Kirpalani said: “The opening of three state-of-the-art science laboratories marks a significant step forward for our school, for our students and all our stake holders. These new facilities will provide our young people with the space, tools and inspiration they need to explore, experiment and truly engage with the sciences.
“This investment sends a clear message: that science matters, that education matters and that our students deserve the very best opportunities to learn and grow. These labs will not only enhance the way we teach science – they will help spark curiosity, creativity and innovation in the next generation.”
This project is the latest addition in an ambitious programme of development at the school.