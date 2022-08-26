Worthing High School announces excellent GCSE exam results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school said the outstanding results achieved by students were testament to their hard work and resilience, the world-class teaching they had received and the support all staff had provided along their educational journey, especially given the challenges of the pandemic.

Adrian Cook, head of school, said: "This is the first time for three years that students have sat external examinations and it is important that we remember the extraordinary challenges they, their families and teachers have faced in the lead up, due to the pandemic.

"This makes it even more important to recognise and celebrate their outstanding results, and see the class of 2022 leave with fantastic, well-deserved grades.

Worthing High School students celebrating their GCSE results

"It gives us great pride to see that, despite the challenges, so many students have received the qualifications they need, to take the next steps in fulfilling their ambitions and goals."

Worthing High School students opening their GCSE results

Students highlighted for notable grades were Isobelle Bower, Rory Bull, Jasmin Doherty, Zachary Feast, Sofia Filippi Plaza, Jude Griggs, Joseph Hill, Sara Jazayeri, Quincy Keegan, Harvey Lonsdale, Bianca Matei, Luka Miles, Neve Oakton, Michaela Samuel, Theodore Southgate, Natasha Steel, Elizabeth Vine, Callum Vyse, James Wilday, Katie Young and Nikola Zdziarska.

Mr Cook said: "I have had the pleasure of working extremely closely with the class of 2022 and am not surprised by how well they have done.

"Returning to start their GCSEs after so much disruption in year eight and nine, we could see they were determined and focused and were not going to let the challenges of the pandemic affect them.

"This kind of resilience and hard work will help them achieve their dreams. On behalf of all staff at Worthing High School, we wish them good luck and every success in their future pursuits. Well done class of 2022!”

He said the school had always placed great emphasis on a shared commitment to its core values - wellbeing, community, resilience, respect, integrity and excellence.

Mr Cook added: "We are confident that with these core values instilled, alongside excellent results, Worthing High students will continue to flourish and make an excellent contribution to society.

"We wish all our students the very best of luck in the next phases of their lives and even though they leave Worthing High School, they will always be part of our community."

Pan Panayiotou, chief executive, said the Worthing High results were truly excellent, especially against the backdrop of the last few years of Covid disruption that the class of 2022 had to study through.

He added: "I am very proud of all our student’s hard work and dedication and also the incredible support provided by Mr Morris, Ms Baron, the rest of the year 11 team and subject teachers.