Bereaved families say Sussex NHS provider's ranking is 'wake up call'

Families of young people, who took their own life in Sussex, are calling for the ‘radical cultural transformation’ of an NHS trust, which was rated among the worst in England.

In a move that aims to bring greater transparency and accountability to the health service, the tables of the best and worst-performing NHS trusts in England were published on Tuesday (September 9) by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for the first time.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the quarterly rankings will pinpoint where urgent support is needed and help end the ‘postcode lottery’ of care for patients.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SPFT), which provides mental health services, was ranked at 59 out of 61 providing non-acute services.

An A* student, mother and aspiring architect, Morgan-Rose Betchley was only 19-years-old when she died at Worthing’s Meadowfield Hospital on March 9, 2023.

In the wake of this ‘damning’ news, a group called SPFT Bereaved Families Unite are calling for urgent action.

The group said they united to ‘call for meaning and sustainable change’ in local mental health services.

Among them is Louise Hodgson, mother-in-law of Morgan-Rose Betchley, who was only 19-years-old, when she died at Worthing's Meadowfield Hospital in March 2023. The A* Chichester College student was a mother and an aspiring architect

Louise has been supported by Shelagh Sheldrick – whose 29-year-old child, Matty, took their own life at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in November 2022 – and Louise Nunn, whose daughter Immy, died aged 25 in her Brighton flat on New Year’s Day 2023, after ingesting a substance she bought online.

Mental health services ‘failed’ to manage Sussex TikTok star Imogen Nunn’s suicide risk in the months before she took her own life, an inquest heard on May 23.

A group statement read: "We, the families of SPFT Bereaved Families Unite, are calling for this to be the wake-up call which leads to radical cultural transformation within the trust and an end to the litany of deaths which blight the lives of families in the community it serves.

"The families in our group have all lost a young person in the care of SPFT. We have all endured subsequent coroners inquests which at times took place back-to back, which resulted in a jury finding the same failings being repeated time and time again, despite this trust claiming to have ‘learned lessons’ and ‘implemented changes’.

"The seemingly endless deaths and resulting investigations/inquests are not only a source of a lifetime of grief for those of us bereaved, but are in fact a huge and unnecessary cost to the public purse.

"We are calling for an investigation into the repeated and avoidable harms caused by the failure of this trust to face up to any criticism, preferring instead to spend public money on defending claims and producing toothless reports and tick-box ‘solutions’.

"Until this trust accepts responsibility for the clear failings described in all the inquest reports, and engages in a meaningful way with families of the bereaved, lasting change will not occur.

"We call for all local MPs to work with us to ensure that this process begins without delay, so that our group does not continue to grow and our young people receive the compassionate mental healthcare they deserve."

Dr Oliver Dale, the Chief Medical Officer at the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, responded to the families’ statement.

In a statement shared with Sussex World, he said: "We are deeply sorry for the loss each of these families has experienced. We are absolutely committed to learning and taking action to improve where it is needed. We are working very hard with our staff to make the necessary changes and provide the best quality care to patients that we can.

"The new NHS league tables highlight areas of organisational performance where we need to improve. We are fully focussed on doing this on behalf of the patients, carers, families and local communities we serve."

Meanwhile, one of the new national tables ranked University Hospitals Sussex Foundation Trust 117th out of the 134 trusts listed as providing acute services. This trust runs Worthing, Southlands, St. Richard’s, Princess Royal, Royal Sussex County and Princess Alexandra Children’s hospitals.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West, expressed her disappointment over the ratings given to two Sussex NHS providers in the new national league tables.

Dr Cooper’s statement on social media read: “I’m disappointed to see the ratings given to two Sussex NHS providers in the new national league tables published today.

“We have so many fantastic professionals and staff across our health services but the performance of our trusts overall is not great news.

“I will be contacting both trusts urgently to discuss this, and their plans for improving performance going forward.”

The rankings score NHS trusts on seven different areas such as waiting times for operations, cancer treatment, time spent in A&E and ambulance response times.

They are then sorted into four categories or ‘segments’, with the first including the best overall performers and the fourth listing the worst. The University Hospitals Sussex Foundation Trust and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust have been placed in segment four.

In England, these rankings will be published every three months, with those trusts in the lower categories receiving support from national officials.

Dr Andy Heeps, Interim Chief Executive at University Hospitals Sussex said: “This rating shows that we need to make improvements to ensure that patients can get the care they need more quickly.

“We have made huge progress in that regard over the last 12 months but there are still too many patients waiting too long for care – we accept that completely, and are focused on making the changes are needed.

“We also know that our patients are overwhelmingly likely to be pleased with the care they receive, and to trust and value our staff, but improving access is crucial."

Dr Cooper said Sussex has ‘so many fantastic, dedicated staff’ working across health services – but it it is ‘clear from these findings’ that two Sussex NHS trusts are ‘not performing to the standards that the government and public have the right to expect’.

She added: “I will be contacting both trusts urgently to discuss this, and their plans for improving performance going forward.”

In more positive news, the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Brighton General Hospital and the Durrington Health Centre in Worthing West – ranked 15th out of 61 and was placed in segment two.

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was the highest ranking acute hospital trust in Sussex. The trust ranked 29th out of 134 acute hospital trusts in England.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust ranked 46th, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust came in at 61st, while University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust placed 117th.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, meanwhile, was ranked the fourth-best ambulance trust in the country.