More than 10 million people in the UK, including 3.7 million adults, remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 as the NHS creaks under the strain of the latest wave.

Despite plans for another booster rollout later this year, the figures suggest there is still widespread vaccine hesitancy amongst some of the population.

Earlier this week, the Public Accounts Committee called on health chiefs to redouble their efforts to reach the unvaccinated to cut the risk of Covid deaths. The committee urged NHS England and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to “urgently evaluate” which methods are most effective in increasing vaccine uptake and called for a new approach to tackle low coverage in some ethnic groups.

The latest wave is being driven by highly contagious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Health experts have said the vaccines still give high protection from severe disease and death and are urging all eligible people to get immunised.

In England, 8.8 million people aged five and over (16.6%) are still unvaccinated, including just under three million adults, NHS England data running to July 3 shows.

Separate figures from Public Health Scotland show 15.2% of the country is unprotected against the disease with just under 800,000 unvaccinated, including almost 366,000 adults, as of July 3.

Similar figures from Public Health Wales to July 6 show 601,000 people, or 18.2% of the eligible population, are unvaccinated - 321,000 of whom are adults.

Here are the figures in Crawley, broken down by each neighbourhood:

2. Covid: 10 million still unvaccinated across UK – Here are the figures revealed for Crawley as BA4 and BA5 cases surge Broadfield East Population: 8,241 Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,120 Percentage vaccinated: 74.3% Percentage unvaccinated: 25.7% How many people are unvaccinated?: 2,121 Photo: Accredited Photo Sales

3. Covid: 10 million still unvaccinated across UK – Here are the figures revealed for Crawley as BA4 and BA5 cases surge Broadfield West Population: 7,400 Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 5,789 Percentage vaccinated: 78.2% Percentage unvaccinated: 21.8% How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,611 Photo: Accredited Photo Sales

4. -Covid: 10 million still unvaccinated across UK – Here are the figures revealed for Crawley as BA4 and BA5 cases surge Bewbush Population: 6,990 Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 5,636 Percentage vaccinated: 80.6% Percentage unvaccinated: 19.4% How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,354 Photo: Accredited Photo Sales