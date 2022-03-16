There were 410,173 positive cases in the United Kingdom in the week ending March 10, a 56% rise from the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to March 10, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex with the highest case rates in the past week.

Haywards Heath East had 704.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 100% from the week before.

Burgess Hill West had 718.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 131.8% from the week before.

Haywards Heath West had 746.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 44.4% from the week before.

Hurstpierpoint & Bolney had 747.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 83.8% from the week before.