People took to social media to voice their concerns for loved ones working at Crawley Hospital in the 40 degrees heat on July 19.

A member of Spotted:Crawley said: “Shoutout to all the staff in Crawley hospital today! My mum’s on her second day of her ten-hour shifts with no air con.

“East Surrey have been giving out icepoles…but none for Crawley staff. Be kind to all staff today. Especially those in hospitals wearing scrubs and full PPE.

Crawley summer heat wave: NHS staff at Crawley Hospital melt in summer heat. Pic Steve Robards SR2102022

“Pick up an extra drink / lolly for the emergency services / key workers. Let’s all band together and help our own.”

A spokesperson for Sussex and Surrey Healthcare (SASH), said: “Crawley Hospital does not have air conditioning in most areas.

“As part of our plans to manage extreme weather, we provided fans for patients and staff in SASH departments at Crawley hospital and distributed ice lollies to help keep them cool.

“Our staff have worked exceptionally hard to maintain outstanding care at our hospitals during this period of sustained heat.”

Crawley Hospital is owned by NHS Property Services, who are responsible for its management and maintenance, and there are 26 tenants on the hospital site. SASH has one inpatient ward at Crawley Hospital.