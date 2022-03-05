East Sussex men lose one tonne with football weight loss programme

MAN v FAT has clubs in Eastbourne, Falmer, Bexhill and Hastings.

The programme’s organisers are encouraging men to sign up to the Eastbourne club, which currently has spaces for new players.

MAN v FAT is an FA-affiliated scheme, which has 7,000 players in over 100 clubs across the UK.

Before matches players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Weight loss and match scores then contribute to teams’ league positions within a club.

Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

According to Public Health England, around 62.6 per cent of adults in East Sussex are classified as overweight or obese.

A spokesperson from the programme said 95 per cent of players taking part in East Sussex lost five per cent of their body weight in 2021.

Duncan Ladkin, who plays at the Falmer club, has lost three and a half stone so far – 15 per cent of his previous bodyweight.

He said, “It’s actually fantastic to hear people saying that you’ve lost weight, as is being able to fit in to clothes that you never thought you would be able to wear again.

“So far I’ve lost just under 22kg (three and a half stone) and like everyone, I tried joining gyms and fad diets but I never stuck with them, but MAN v FAT has worked for me.

“My next goal is to get down to 99kg so I’m in double figures and then take things from there.”