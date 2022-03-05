New businesses open in Sussex

Here are eight businesses that have recently opened, or are hoping to open, in Sussex.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 12:24 pm

Wendy’s opened in Brighton on Tuesday, March 1.

The branch at 192 Western Road, opposite Churchill Square, is the American chain’s sixth in the UK.

Beerarama customer 'Badger' (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220902-111644008

Franco Manca has made plans to move into Chichester city centre.

In plans submitted to Chichester District Council, the pizza restaurant said it is hoping to move into the Russell and Bromley site on the corner of South Street and West Street.

The determination deadline for the application is April 14.

An American chain restaurant could also open in Eastbourne if plans are given the green light.

The owner of Dallas Chicken & Ribs, a restaurant and takeaway that already has branches in London, has applied to open a site in Langney Road.

Pepa’s Patisserie has also opened in Crawley Road, Horsham.

The shop sells a range of cakes, breads and pastries.

Owner Pepa Petrova said the shop is open six days a week, but closed on Mondays.

A new bar has also opened in Eastbourne town centre.

Beerarama in Bolton Road opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, February 5.

Hampden Park’s first ever drive-through coffee shop also opened last month.

The plan for the Costa Coffee in Hampden Retail Park by Lottbridge Drove was approved in January 2021.

Green Bro’s, which used to be The Green Almond, has opened in Compton Street, Eastbourne.

The restaurant offers eat-in and takeaway vegan food and is owned by brothers Anthony and Christian McDonald as well as family friend Robyn Lawrence.

An Eastbourne restaurant has also rebranded.

Rossi’s, formerly known as Solo Pasta, opened in Cornfield Road last month.

