Fond farewell to University Sussex Hospitals chief executive

Dame Marianne Griffiths has stepped down after 13 years as CEO at UHSussex and its legacy organisations, Western Sussex Hospitals and Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals.

Under her leadership, hospitals in West Sussex became the first to be rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission in all key inspection areas and hospitals in Brighton and Haywards Heath were recognised as the fastest improving in the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UHSussex chair Alan McCarthy MBE DL said: “The success of our hospitals has been built through teamwork and the fantastic commitment and support of all our staff.

Marianne Griffiths retired as chief executive

“But outstanding organisations have outstanding leaders, and Dame Marianne is one of the most inspirational and successful NHS leaders of our generation.”

Colleagues old and new gathered at a socially-distanced event at Worthing Hospital to give Dame Marianne the send-off she deserved.

The chair was joined by UHSussex lead governor, Lyn Camps; executive director of leadership, Denise Farmer; former chair Mike Viggers MBE; and portering manager Jacqui Campbell, who each shared memories of working with Dame Marianne.

Many others including former colleagues, national leaders and local MPs contributed to the occasion via video in series of heartfelt tributes to Dame Marianne’s achievements.

Former Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt MP, said: “My passion was improving safety and quality of NHS care. Marianne did an absolutely sensational job of putting together the best run, safest, highest quality care that I encountered anywhere in the NHS. Thousands and thousands of patients benefitted because of your inspirational leadership.”

Dame Marianne’s leadership and influence also extended onto the national stage, where her Patient First continuous improvement programme has been endorsed by the NHS, CQC and Department of Health, and adopted by many other NHS trusts and organisations.

The programme empowers front line staff and equips them with the skills to lead local and department improvements that benefit patient experience, quality of care and staff engagement.

This, combined with her exemplary leadership of hospitals in Sussex led her to becoming the first woman to top the prestigious HSJ Top 50 Chief Executives list in 2018. An accolade she was awarded again in 2019.

A year later, Marianne was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire in the New Year’s Honours List for her services to the NHS.

Thanking everyone for their kind works, Marianne said: “I always saw my career being in the care industry and I am so fortunate that I have been able to pursue that career from my nurse training more than 40 years ago to becoming chief executive of what is today University Hospitals Sussex.

“My passion for the NHS comes from fairness and equity and I have always been drawn to become a leader in the NHS.

“My relentless optimism has been key for me and I have strived to continuously improve my leadership ability and have learnt a lot along the way. I have learnt much more humility and I really value people and their opinions.

“There have been many challenges along the way but the last two years of the pandemic will stick with me when I leave.

“It has been hard on everyone, our staff, patients and our community.

“But what I am taking with me is memories – the wonderful letters I have received from patients, our STAR Awards celebrating and recognising our staff, and I have met the most amazing people across the entire organisation and have been fortunate enough to work with such a fantastic team.”