Hastings and Bexhill in list of worst places for road noise pollution

Data from the European Environmental Agency has shown that the Hastings and Bexhill area has one of the highest percentages of residents exposed to dangerous road traffic in the country.

Nine point eleven per cent of residents in the area are regularly exposed to noise levels over 65 decibels during the day, according to the research conducted by audiologists at Hearmore UK.

This makes the area the ninth worst place in the UK for road noise pollution.

Traffic heading towards the Sainsbury's traffic lights on the A21. SUS-220429-100028001

The Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) outlines 85 decibels as a harmful level, but studies have shown that sounds as low as 65 decibels can also be harmful to health.

Overall, roughly eight point three per cent of the British public are exposed to daytime noise pollution from road traffic.

Asa Richards, audiologist at Hearmore UK, said: “There are some ways that the public can reduce the impact of noise pollution in their home.

“If your home is not properly insulated, you could be losing heat as well as being exposed to noise pollution. A cheaper alternative to fitting insulation in your home could be to fit acoustic curtains or hang fabric wall hangings to absorb more of the vibrations coming from outside.

SUS-220429-100015001

“Whether it’s a noisy road or building work by your home or office, try and plan your day so you spend the least amount of time near the source of the noise. This could mean positioning your office on the quieter side of your home or taking regular breaks to a quieter part of your office through the day.

“If you work in an area of high noise like a factory, use hearing protection such as earmuffs or earplugs at all times. You could also use noise-cancelling headphones and listen to music at a low level to block out disruptive levels of noise.”

