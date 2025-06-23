Hastings and Guildford among the UK’s best places to recharge and reconnect, according to new study

A new study has revealed that Guildford and Hastings are among the UK’s best destinations for a wellness escape.

Guildford is the UK’s second-best destination for a wellness escape, with an overall score of 77.92 out of 100.

Oxford (78.47) and Bristol (75.14) make up the rest of the ranking's top three, with Hastings in fourth with a score of 73.19.

To find the UK’s best locations for recharging and reconnecting, holiday home sales provider Away Resorts has analysed 182 UK destinations for a series of ‘wellness’ factors, from nearby walking trails to green space per person, with each location being scored on a scale of one to 100.

Oxford takes the ranking’s first spot as the UK’s best destination for a wellness lover.

With 100 walking routes, including the scenic Thames Path, over 30 square metres of green space per person, 48 gyms and a dynamic atmosphere, Oxford can give holiday home owners an escape from chaotic life without losing out on the buzz of city life.

Guildford is a walker’s paradise, with an extensive network of scenic trails like the North Downs Way and riverside paths along the River Wey.

In fact, the West Surrey town offers over 280 walking routes within 10km.

Bristol combines vibrant city life with plenty of green escapes, offering residents and visitors the best of both worlds.

The city is known for its extensive network of over 150 nearby walking routes, including the scenic Bristol Harbourside and the Clifton Downs.

Hastings shines with 1,914 hours of sunshine per year, the highest of any location in the top 10.

The weather pairs perfectly with its coastal walking routes like the famous Hastings Country Park trails and almost 50 square metres of green space per person.

Kate Watts, spokesperson for Away Resorts, said:

“In today’s fast-paced world, having a personal retreat to escape to is more important than ever.

“Owning a holiday home gives you the freedom to step away from everyday pressures and immerse yourself in a slower pace of life – whether that’s spending time outdoors, reconnecting with family, or simply enjoying some peace and quiet.

“Finding a pet-friendly holiday park can also be the perfect opportunity to treat your dog to the perfect nature walk.”