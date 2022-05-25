Hundred-year-old raises money for Eastbourne hospice

Jack Scandrett celebrated his centenary year with a party at Willingdon Golf Course where he asked for donations to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Mr Scandrett said, “I received information in the post about a campaign St Wilfrid’s was running to fund more nurses and it really stuck a chord. My wife Joyce was a Nurse and my daughter too, though she is now retired.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As the appeal coincided with my birthday, I decided to ask for donations at the party.

Jack Scandrett

“I visited the hospice in Mill Gap Road two or three times when one of my wife’s friends was there. I’ve seen the hospice develop and my wife and I used to visit the new building for a coffee.”

Mr Scandrett also reflected on his youth following his 100th birthday.

He said, “I had known Joyce, my wife, since I was a young boy when we lived opposite each other. When I was 15, I told her I was going to marry her. She disappeared out of my life for about five years, but we eventually found each other again and we got married after I’d left the army, having served during World War Two. We had our three children, who have all had children of their own, and I now have 11 great-grandchildren.

“I’m very lucky to have reached this age and still be able to look after myself. I hope to live for several more years.

Jack Scandrett

"I don’t think there’s any secret to living a long life, except for looking after your body.”

The aim of St Wilfrid’s’ nurse appeal is to recruit two new full-time community nurses.

A spokesperson from the hospice in Broadwater Way said, “With the majority of people cared for in the comfort of their own homes, these two new nurses would enable the hospice to extend its community nursing service to provide care earlier in the morning and later in the evening.”

The appeal has raised more than £45,000 so far.

If you would like to make a donation, please visit https://www.stwhospice.org/nurse-appeal/