Travellers leave two lorry loads of waste in Eastbourne field

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “We have now collected all the refuse and other detritus left on Five Acre Field by travellers.

“The two lorry loads included household waste, tree and garden cuttings, woodchip, two gas canisters, a fridge and washing machine.

“The waste bins and toilets we put on the site have also been removed.”

Travellers in Five Acres Field

Residents said the group moved from Five Acres Field to Adur Park in Stone Cross at around 7.45pm last night (Monday, May 24).

Wealden District Council said it is aware of the situation and is working with partners.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.