Councillors write to MP Maria Caulfield for evidence on campaign leaflet claims

Councillors in Seaford have written to MP Maria Caulfield, asking for clarity on the status of plans for new health hubs in Seaford and Newhaven.

The Liberal Democrat Lewes district councillors expressed concern that despite the MP's recent leaflet stating that plans were in place for a new medical hub, there was no evidence of it.

Seaford Central councillor Freddie Hoareau said: "We heard some heartbreaking stories of people affected by the crisis in our NHS during our election campaigns, and we look forward to receiving some clarity on the local situation. NHS staff work so hard and with our local MP as a health minister, they really need more support."

Freddie Hoareau (left), recently elected district councillor for Seaford Central. James MacCleary (right), parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Lewes constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the letter, the councillors said that delay in urgently needed health facilities fell far short of what local people had told them they needed. They also highlighted the need for more local health facilities, pointing out that people aged over 75 and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable have been unable to access Covid boosters in Seaford.

The letter reads: “One of your recent leaflets stated that there are ‘plans for new medical hubs in Seaford and Newhaven.’ You have also said that there will be ‘a new health hub for every town.’

“We seek clarity on the nature and location of these 'hubs', and on the current status of these plans. So far, there is no evidence of any new health hub in Seaford. If plans do in fact exist, the people of Seaford should be able to see them. Further delay to urgently needed health facilities falls far short of what local people have told us they need.”

The councillors also reiterated their support for the redevelopment of Seaford Medical Practice, including the car park behind the practice on Richmond Road, to provide adequate space for local GP facilities.

Maria Caulfield campaign leaflet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James MacCleary, parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Lewes constituency said: "It is unacceptable that people in Seaford are unable to access the healthcare they need, and we call on the government to take urgent action to support the local NHS. Our team in Seaford will keep pushing to put the NHS first."

Maria Caulfield has been approached for comment.

READ THIS: