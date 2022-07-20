Pop-up Covid vaccine clinic to run at Eastbourne Pride

From 11am-9pm on Saturday, July 23, anyone aged 12 and above can get a first, second or booster vaccination at the event.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “Covid has not gone away and we’re really pleased to be offering vaccinations at Eastbourne Pride this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Look out for the NHS pop-up in Princes Park and come and see our team for your vaccination. You don’t need to bring anything, just your NHS number, if you know it.”

Eastbourne Pride 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Betty Gallagher, chair of BourneOut LGBTQ, added: “BourneOut are delighted to be welcoming the NHS pop-up vaccination station at this year’s Pride, making it quick and easy for anyone to grab a jab during the day’s celebrations.

"Getting vaccinated is so important in the fight against Covid and I’d encourage anyone who needs a jab to take advantage of this opportunity.”