Burgess Hill D-Day veteran honoured in charity’s new campaign recognising those who served in Normandy

A D-Day veteran from Burgess Hill is being honoured by Blind Veterans UK in central London.

George Chandler, 99, served as a gunner on a torpedo boat during D-Day, and escorted American forces to Omaha and Utah beaches while protecting the fleet from E and R-boat attacks.

Blind Veterans UK said George visited the world’s most advanced digital screen at Outernet London, Soho, where the charity is showing portraits of 14 veterans who served in Normandy who are now receiving their support.

The charity said the portraits were taken by award-winning photographer Richard Cannon. Visit www.blindveterans.org.uk.

George Chandler, 99, from Burgess Hill, served as a gunner on a torpedo boat during D-Day. Photo: Blind Veterans UK

They also issued a statement from George who said: “My sight is quite limited so I couldn’t see in any great detail but it was exciting to be there and know I was up there with my fellow D-Day veterans. My son was there with me and he could describe what it looked like so that was nice. It’s so important that we commemorate anniversaries like D-Day. It keeps at the forefront of peoples’ minds that war is no good whatsoever. I hope that on the 6th people remember not only us who served on D-Day but also the millions of others who served during the war.”

Blind Veterans UK said their latest advert honours the legacy of the D-Day veterans and directs people to blindveterans.org.uk/dday80 to read their stories. The campaign will run until the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord on Thursday, June 6.

A spokesperson for ADOT Foundation, the official charity partner of Outernet, said: “ADOT proudly supports Blind Veterans UK by donating screen time at Outernet, London. ADOT hopes that by amplifying this anniversary on Outernet's VISTA screens, it will encourage us to stand in solidarity, paying tribute to the heroes of D-Day and everything they fought to protect.”

