The Hove youngster won a competition to bury a time capsule at Paradise Park in Newhaven, which included amongst the artefacts snapshotting the family run visitor attraction’s present, her own vision of local life today.

The container is set to be unearthed in fifty years’ time, where the people digging it up will discover leaflets, maps, memorabilia and photos from the gardens that are being lovingly restored by the team at Paradise Park as part of the major investment and improvement programme on site.

The latest garden was the brainchild of Site Director Darren Clift who explained the idea behind the capsule and the garden surrounding it.

Isabelle Lurcock, 7, from Hove clutches the time capsule at Paradise Park alongside site director Darren Clift.

Mr Clift said: “Paradise Park is in such an exciting phase at the moment as we develop the gardens, play areas and museums. We wanted to capture the present and freeze it in time, so that one day others can look back at a snapshot in our long history.

“Our gardens are quirky and fun to reflect the varied visitor age range we have. We hope the floral clock provides a new extra interest on the way round the garden trail.”

Also on July 19 was the opening of the new Sussex Plant House at Paradise Park, designed by Chelsea Gold Medal-winning Juliet Sargeant of Gardener’s World fame. It will house a collection of models depicting famous Sussex landmarks, including the Royal Pavilion and Chichester Cathedral forming part of the Sussex Heritage Trail which run through the gardens.