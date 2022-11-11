Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register 2022: Here are sites in and around Eastbourne that are on the list

Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register identifies historic sites most at risk and most in need of safeguarding for the future. Historic England works with owners, friends groups, developers and other stakeholders to find solutions. Historic England has added 175 historic buildings and sites to its 2022 register.
Councillor Colin Swansborough, Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for heritage assets, said: “There are 4,919 sites on the Historic England register in the UK. The Redoubt Fortress and Shinewater Bronze Age settlement are just two of the numerous historic monuments in Eastbourne that the council maintains, despite unprecedented pressures on our budget.”
Mr Swansborough explained that the council has recently submitted a bid to the government’s levelling-up fund for £26.5 million, which is focused on cultural and heritage projects.”
The councillor added: “We are hopeful of good news about this soon.”
1. Langney Priory, Langney Rise
Langney Priory is a Grade II* listed building. The site, which is a new entry, is in ‘poor’ condition, according to Historic England. A Historic England spokesperson said: “The oldest portion of this house is the chapel, refectory and dormitory built by the Cluniacs before 1121 as part of the Grange of St Pancras Priory at Lewes. There are later additions of various dates and materials. It is now in use as a house. There is damage to the roof caused by storms and water penetration. There is also structural movement.”
2. Shinewater Bronze Age settlement
Shinewater Bronze Age settlement, which is near Hydneye Lake in Shinewater Park, is a scheduled monument. The site’s condition is ‘unknown’, according to Historic England. Historic England said the site was first listed in June 2012 and that it is ‘in need of management’ as its ‘principal vulnerability’ is deterioration.
3. Eastbourne Pier
Eastbourne Pier is a Grade II* listed building. The site is in ‘very bad’ condition, according to Historic England. A Historic England spokesperson said: “The pier is 1,000ft long and 52ft wide on a substructure of iron screw piles, designed by Eugenius Birch and completed in 1872. The seaward Pavilion Theatre with 'camera obscura' and two games pavilions were designed and built in 1901 by Noel Ridley. The central windscreens were erected 1902-03 and the music pavilion added in 1925, designed by PD Stoneham. Later additions include the kiosks in 1971 and an entrance building in 1991. In July 2014 the landward arcade building was destroyed by fire. Historic England, the owners and Eastbourne Borough Council have discussed how to reinstate.”
4. Church of St Andrew, The Tye, Alfriston
Church of St Andrew is a listed place of worship Grade I. The site is in ‘poor’ condition, according to Historic England. A Historic England spokesperson said: “C14 church; cruciform in plan with a central tower and spire, known as the Cathedral of the Downs. Knapped flint walls and tiled roof. The spire has recently been repaired. However, the church walls are damp due to hard cementitious mortar trapping moisture. Some of the walls have now been repointed and re-plastered in lime which is helping them to dry out. The south transept requires similar repair work.”
