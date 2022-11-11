Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register 2022: Here are sites in and around Eastbourne that are on the list

1. Langney Priory, Langney Rise

Langney Priory is a Grade II* listed building. The site, which is a new entry, is in ‘poor’ condition, according to Historic England. A Historic England spokesperson said: “The oldest portion of this house is the chapel, refectory and dormitory built by the Cluniacs before 1121 as part of the Grange of St Pancras Priory at Lewes. There are later additions of various dates and materials. It is now in use as a house. There is damage to the roof caused by storms and water penetration. There is also structural movement.”

Photo: Historic England