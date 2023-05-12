Edit Account-Sign Out
Newhaven Heritage Routes: Launch of project to discover new pathways

The project has been set up to generate three new walking or cycling heritage routes for the town.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 12th May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:44 BST

If you are interested in Newhaven's history why not take part in Newhaven Heritage Routes which launches on Tuesday, May 16, with a hidden Newhaven walk. The project would be perfect for those interested in local history looking to participate in the development of something new for the town.

Over the course of a year, the aim will be to develop and support three groups who will decide upon the theme of a route and then, with the support of local historian Dr Jenny Flood, will receive guidance on how to research and evidence points of interest on the route.

Organiser Chris said: “Once a route has been created, we have commissioned a designer/illustrator to devise a map for each of the three. We are launching our first group on Tuesday 16th May with a Hidden Newhaven Walk delivered by Dr Jenny Flood.

"We are still looking to recruit more members for this group. Those who wish to work in the first group subsequent to the launch walk will have support for a further nine weeks to develop their route.”

If anyone is interested in finding out more information about the project and/or how they can book a place on the first launch walk, they can contact Chris at [email protected]

There will be a further two more routes developed later in the year. The launch of all three routes will be celebrated with an event next Spring.

