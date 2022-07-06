Follow the trail to Worthing heritage with new printed and digital maps

Time for Worthing has worked in partnership with local historian Chris Hare to update the trails he created with Worthing Heritage Alliance, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The five new trails have been funded by Worthing Borough Council, with additional sponsorship from Rotary for the Worthing Town trail.

Rita Garner, councillor for Tarring, said: “Worthing is a wonderful place that is full of history. We are very lucky to have so much natural beauty and diversity all around us.

The new-look Worthing Heritage Trails

“We want to open up our wonderful heritage to as many people as possible by promoting Worthing’s proud history and showing off our hidden gems. These trails also promote health and wellbeing by encouraging people to explore the outdoors and exercise in natural surroundings.”