Why not consider volunteering at the 150-year-old fort, which holds around 15,000 artefacts and documents relating to its history and occupation.

The impressive Newhaven Fort is the largest man-made defence work ever constructed in Sussex, featuring artefacts and documents largely from the two World Wars, as well as material reflecting its location in East Sussex. Weapons, ordnance and uniforms feature strongly, as do plans, models and maps, but there are also many photographs and personal accounts illustrating the social history of the Fort and its close relationship with the town.

John (pictured) is a volunteer who loves manning the Hands on Table, teaching the public all about some of the artefacts from our archives. His favourite thing about the table is bob (the mannikin pictured with him). He says that it's a great way to show the public how the Uniform would of looked back in the war without having to get dressed up himself.

Pete (pictured) is a maintenance volunteer. His favourite part about the fort is the staff, who he says are always welcoming in the mornings and good to have a chat with over a cup of coffee.

Lindsay Lawrence, General Manager at Newhaven Fort, said: “Our volunteers at Newhaven Fort are an important part of the team, supporting to look after site as well as bringing the Fort to life for our visitors. The ‘Hands On’ tables enable visitors to handle historical artefacts that are linked to the history Newhaven Fort. Popular with both adults and children our volunteers are always keen to take the chance to share their amazing knowledge and stories with visitors of all ages.

Our maintenance and cleaning volunteers help to keep the site ticking over and looking spik and span for all that come and see us at the Fort. The whole team appreciate everything our volunteers do for Newhaven Fort, giving up their time to support, help and educate. They really are an important part of the Fort Team!”

If you would like to know more about being involved as a volunteer at Newhaven Fort, there are opportunities to help with the “Hands On” tables, groundskeeping and maintenance.

Contact [email protected] for more information

To find out more about Newhaven Fort and plan a visit go to www.newhavenfort.org.uk