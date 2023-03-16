64 public charging points for electric vehicles will be installed across 11 car parks in the area.

Lewes District Council has signed a 15-year agreement with Connected Kerb, a leading UK electric vehicle infrastructure contractor, to provide and set up the charging points, as well as replace existing broken rapid charging units.

These will initially be replaced at Lower Place Car Park in Newhaven and Phoenix Causeway Car Park in Lewes. Installation work is beginning during March and will be completed over the coming months.

Lewes District Council introduces more than 60 new electric vehicle charging points. Tom Heagerty from Connected Kerb; Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Customers and Communities; Councillor Matthew Bird, Cabinet Member for Sustainability; Councillor James MacCleary, Leader of Lewes District Council.

Councillor Matthew Bird, Cabinet Member for Sustainability, said: "Along with better active travel opportunities and improved bus services, electric vehicles are part of the solution for decarbonising local transport and tackling poor air quality.”

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: "Ensuring that areas such as Lewes district have long-lasting, future-proofed EV charging infrastructure is essential to the UK's aspirations to move to more sustainable forms of transport and meet its net zero targets."

