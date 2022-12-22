Crawley Metrobus bus times Christmas 2022: Here is all you need to know if you are travelling this festive season

Crawley Metrobus has released its bus timetable for Christmas and New Year.

If you are travelling over the festive season by bus, you might want to check the amended timetable to prevent any disappointment.

Here is the updated bus schedule for Christmas and New Year 2022/23:

-Monday, December 19 to 23- Normal Monday to Friday (school holiday) service

-Saturday, December 24 - normal Saturday service. Routes 100 & 200 will not run overnight.Last journeys on route 100 will be at 0012 from Maidenbower (to Crawley Bus Station only) and 0015 from Redhill (to Gatwick South only). Last journeys on route 200 will be at 0012 from Gatwick North and 0040 from Bewbush

-Sunday, December 25 - Special service on route 10 only

-Monday, December 26- Special service on routes 2, 3 (Bewbush West to Crawley Town Centre only), 4, 5, 10, 100 & 200. Sunday service on route 400.

-Tuesday, December 27 - Sunday service

-Wednesday, December 28 - 30 - Saturday service, except for routes 21, 22, 271, 272 & 318 which will operate a Monday to Friday service

-Saturday, December 31- Normal Saturday service

-Sunday, January 1 - Sunday service

-Monday, January 2 - Sunday service

-Tuesday, January 3 - Normal services resume

