Crawley Police warn shoppers about pickpockets operating in the town centre this weekend

It is expected to be busy in the town centre over the next week because of the lead-up to Christmas day.
To protect shoppers in the County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley Police are working alongside security staff from the shopping centre to prevent incidents from occurring.
A post on Crawley Police’s Facebook page said: “Crawley police are working with security staff from County Mall to help keep your belongings safe from pickpockets. Make sure you keep bags closed and keep an eye on your belongings while walking around.”
For advice on personal safety, please visit the police web page: https://orlo.uk/a8A6M