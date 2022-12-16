Crawley Police warn shoppers about pickpockets operating in the town centre this weekend

Ahead of a busy shopping weekend, Crawley Police issued advice to people on how to keep their belongings safe from pickpockets.

It is expected to be busy in the town centre over the next week because of the lead-up to Christmas day.

To protect shoppers in the County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley Police are working alongside security staff from the shopping centre to prevent incidents from occurring.

A post on Crawley Police’s Facebook page said: “Crawley police are working with security staff from County Mall to help keep your belongings safe from pickpockets. Make sure you keep bags closed and keep an eye on your belongings while walking around.”

