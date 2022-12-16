Crawley-based decorator centre donates £40,000 to St Catherine's Hospice

Brewers Decorator Centre has donated £40,000 to St Catherine’s Hospice, which will help towards the building of its brand new hospice.

The local Brewers store in Crawley is celebrating 65 years within the community this year and wanted to celebrate by donating to St Catherine’s Hospice, as it looks to grow its incredible range of services for those within the community.

After nearly 40 years of delivering outstanding care and doing the best it can on the current site, there is no more room to grow at the current location.

The new site will allow St Catherine’s to expand its expert community services so more families can have support in the comfort of their own homes. It will also allow the charity to increase well-being, emotional care and bereavement support by offering private counselling rooms, a reflective courtyard and spiritual space.

CEO of Brewers Decorator Centres, Simon Brewer said: ‘‘We are so inspired by St Catherine’s Hospice and its vision for the new site at Pease Pottage. Our Crawley store was established within the community in 1957 and it’s a privilege to be involved in supporting both St Catherine’s and the impact it will have on local people’’

Head of Partnerships at St Catherine’s Hospice, Laura Kelly said: “We are so grateful to Brewers Decorator Centres for their incredible £40,000 gift towards our new hospice. Their generosity will help transform hospice care for our local community.

“As West Sussex and East Surrey’s local hospice, we have been proud to provide care and support to thousands of local families, thanks to the support of companies like Brewers and other people in our community. But with no room to grow at our current hospice site, we need to expand. Our new hospice will help us to meet the rising demand for hospice care and to provide more care to more people.

