9 of the best pubs in Haywards Heath, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of watering holes in Haywards Heath for residents to grab a drink in.

By Ellis Peters
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:22 GMT

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of pubs and select the 9 best pubs in the town and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the Haywards Heath pub scene, though. It didn't seem to know The Prince of Wales was not in Haywards Heath and the closest one is in Dorking. It was thought that The Fountain was in Haywards Heath but the closest is in Lewes.

Here are the pubs ChatGPT chose:

A traditional English pub with a cosy atmosphere, serving a great selection of real ales and pub classics. Live music and quiz nights make it a popular spot

1. The Wheatsheaf

A traditional English pub with a cosy atmosphere, serving a great selection of real ales and pub classics. Live music and quiz nights make it a popular spot Photo: Accredited

A welcoming pub with a friendly atmosphere, offering a great range of drinks and delicious pub grub. Perfect for a casual meal or drinks with friends

2. The Burrell Arms

A welcoming pub with a friendly atmosphere, offering a great range of drinks and delicious pub grub. Perfect for a casual meal or drinks with friends Photo: Accredited

A charming pub with a beautiful garden, serving classic pub fare and a good selection of beers and wines. The quiz night and live music events are always a hit

3. The Eight Bells

A charming pub with a beautiful garden, serving classic pub fare and a good selection of beers and wines. The quiz night and live music events are always a hit Photo: Accredited

A modern pub with a stylish interior and a relaxed vibe. Good selection of drinks and pub food. Ideal for a casual evening out

4. The Fox & Hounds

A modern pub with a stylish interior and a relaxed vibe. Good selection of drinks and pub food. Ideal for a casual evening out Photo: Accredited

