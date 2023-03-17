Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
3 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
8 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
8 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
10 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
11 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

8 of the best pubs in Horsham, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of watering holes in Horsham for residents to grab a drink in.

By Ellis Peters
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:07 GMT

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of pubs and select the 8 best pubs in the Town and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Horsham's pub scene, though. It didn't seem to know The Sussex Oak is in Warnham and The White Hart is in Horsham, Australia.

See more: 9 of the best pubs in Crawley, handpicked by an AI chatbot, 11 of the best pubs in Worthing, handpicked by an AI chatbot, Crawley test centre has the ‘fifth worst odds of passing your driving test in the UK’, according to new data

Here are the pubs ChatGPT chose:

This cosy pub is a Horsham institution, with a great selection of cask ales and hearty pub food

1. The Anchor Tap

This cosy pub is a Horsham institution, with a great selection of cask ales and hearty pub food Photo: Accredited

A stylish pub that offers a sophisticated atmosphere and an impressive range of craft beers and cocktails

2. The Black Jug

A stylish pub that offers a sophisticated atmosphere and an impressive range of craft beers and cocktails Photo: Accredited

With its charming decor and friendly staff, The Crown is a perfect spot for a relaxing pint or a Sunday roast

3. The Crown

With its charming decor and friendly staff, The Crown is a perfect spot for a relaxing pint or a Sunday roast Photo: Accredited

This traditional English pub has a rustic charm. Serves a range of real ales

4. The Malt Shovel

This traditional English pub has a rustic charm. Serves a range of real ales Photo: Accredited

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
CrawleyAustraliaWarnham