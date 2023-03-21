Edit Account-Sign Out
10 of the best pubs in Lewes, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of watering holes in Lewes for residents to grab a drink in.

By Ellis Peters
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:37 GMT

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of pubs and select the 10 best pubs in the town and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Lewes’s pub scene, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors when generating the descriptions for some of the pubs listed below, including pubs that served food and hosted live music.

Here are the pubs ChatGPT chose:

A historic pub with a great selection of ales and pub food

1. The Lewes Arms

A historic pub with a great selection of ales and pub food Photo: Accredited

A lively pub serving local ales and ciders

2. The Rights of Man

A lively pub serving local ales and ciders Photo: Accredited

A cosy and welcoming pub with a varied menu and a focus on local produce

3. The Snowdrop Inn

A cosy and welcoming pub with a varied menu and a focus on local produce Photo: Accredited

A traditional pub with a beer garden and a great atmosphere

4. The Elephant and Castle

A traditional pub with a beer garden and a great atmosphere Photo: Accredited

