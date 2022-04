A new Caribbean bar and grill is set to open in Eastbourne.

Whata Gwan is planning to open in Seaside on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend (June 2-5).

The restaurant, which is advertising that customers will have the option to dine in or takeaway, will open where Kathmandu Valley was.

Whata Gwan in Seaside, Eastbourne SUS-220426-130713001