A new restaurant has started setting up in Eastbourne town centre.

Greek Flame is set to open in Seaside Road where Rumblebellys was.

Equipment has been seen in the Mediterranean eat-in and takeaway restaurant but it is not yet known when it will open.

Greek Flame in Seaside Road, Eastbourne SUS-220420-094540001