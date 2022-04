A man has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Eastbourne, police said.

The incident happened in Seaside by Sainsbury’s at around 3pm today (Monday, April 25), according to an eye-witness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eye-witness said two police cars were seen by a man as he had his bag searched and was questioned by three officers.

Police in Seaside, Eastbourne SUS-220425-170915001