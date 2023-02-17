Crawley kebab shop wins first ever Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway award

Istanbul Grill in Crawley has won its first Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway award.

The Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway awards will be presented on February 21 in the Jubilee Room of the House of Commons, hosted by MP Feryal Clark, with attendees from across the political spectrum.

This year for the first time ever, the great taste of Turkish dining is being celebrated with the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards. Supported by the sector's trade body; the Kebab Alliance and its founding members JUST EAT, McCain Foodservice and Unilever to name a few. The awards recognise and champion the efforts of local Turkish restaurants and takeaways across the UK.

The finalists have been announced for the TURTA 2023 and represent the best-in-class restaurant and takeaways awarded for their excellence, craft and great taste. The awards draw attention to the most delicious meals, most talented chefs and the highly skilled service staff in the business.

Istanbul Grill - Crawley

Members of the public have been voting for their favourite restaurant takeaways all over the UK and results are in.

Istanbul Grill in Crawley won in the ‘Best Takeaway Regional’ category.

It’s great news for the local communities, with their favourites being nominated and celebrating after making it to the finals later this year. Categories range from best value restaurant to best fine dining restaurant.16 awards were given to celebrate the best Turkish restaurants across the UK.

Musa Akan from the TURTA awards, said: “There are an ever-growing number of fantastic Turkish restaurants and takeaways in the UK, and this popular cuisine is only on the rise. It offers culinary delights that balance an indulgent night out with healthy choices using fresh, quality ingredients.

“The British Turkish eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries this year. The past year has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector, winning this award at the first ever ceremony is a huge achievement and the winners should be proud.”

