In honour of King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, Exclusive Collection have launched a 3D-printed coronation cake inspired by His Majesty’s favourite tea, Darjeeling served with milk and honey.

Adding some royal decadence to the popular afternoon tea menus across Exclusive Collection’s properties, the cake has been designed by Pennyhill Park’s executive chef and Bake Off: The Professionals finalist, Sarah Frankland.

The coronation-inspired treat was inspired by King Charles’ favourite aromatic tea; Darjeeling. The fragrant tea has been delicately infused into the sponge and mousse layers, and complemented by a honey gel insert, before being topped by a chocolate 3D-printed crown and whipped honey ganache.

The coronation cake will be the centrepiece to all afternoon teas served across the collection for the month of May, complemented with a selection of patisseries, sandwiches, savouries and scones created by the individual properties.

Pictures by Angela Ward Brown

Sarah Frankland said: “Visual inspiration for the cake came from the iconic moment when the crown is presented to the sovereign on a purple pillow before coronation.

“Utilising the Exclusive Collection logo to create our very own version of the crown, I commissioned a 3D-printed chocolate design to create a chocolate crown to sit on top of the sponge pillow, representing how the crown at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 will be presented.”

Each Exclusive Collection property – including South Lodge in Lower Beeding, West Sussex – serves a tantalising traditional afternoon tea that everyone can indulge in and enjoy, with its own style, flavours, and twist to ensure all the treats are a cut above the rest.

Served in cosy lounges, stylish bars, and outside on terraces overlooking manicured gardens with a glass of fizz on hand – guests are spoilt for choice on where to enjoy their tea and raise a glass to celebrate our new King.

The afternoon tea featuring the King’s coronation cake is available for the month of May at all Exclusive Collection properties and at South Lodge from £45 per person.

For more information visit www.exclusive.co.uk/south-lodge/food/afternoon-tea/kings-coronation-afternoon-tea.

