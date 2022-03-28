Armed police called to Eastbourne town centre incident

Armed police were called to an Eastbourne town centre incident, according to an eye-witness.

The eye-witness said police had closed Pevensey Road by Cavendish Place on Saturday, March 26.

Five police cars and an ambulance were seen in the area.

Suspected armed police in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Samuel Jenkins SUS-220328-111448001

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Emergency services in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Samuel Jenkins SUS-220328-111437001