New Chef Director for Petworth Bar and Grill

E. Street Bar & Grill is thrilled to announce the arrival of its new Chef Director, Justin Knight, who brings with him a wealth of culinary experience and an infectious passion for food. With an impressive career that has taken him from washing pots to working in Michelin-starred kitchens, Justin is ready to lead our kitchen team to new heights, blending culinary prowess with a touch of creativity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ustin’s journey into the culinary world began in an unexpected way. While scrubbing pots at a college cafeteria, he found himself dreaming not of a chef's hat, but of snow-capped mountains as a pro snowboarder. However, a fortuitous conversation with the head chef lecturer opened the door to a new path – one that would allow him to earn while exploring the world through food. Following this advice, Justin trained as an apprentice in Ipswich, Suffolk, honing his skills at a charming bar bistro. It was there that he crossed paths with Benjamin Waugh, who later introduced him to the prestigious Gordon Ramsay brigade at the Savoy Grill.

Now, as a dedicated father, Justin expertly balances family life with his passion for cooking, always striving for the perfect execution in every dish he creates. His culinary philosophy revolves around crafting exceptional dining experiences by utilising his extensive knowledge, all while nurturing the next generation of chefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, Justin has made his mark in Michelin-starred establishments, luxurious hotels, and aboard super yachts, all driven by a desire to carve a unique path and seek out environments where he is not only believed in but also encouraged to let his culinary creativity flourish.

Here in Petworth, we are fortunate to have the incredible larder that is West Sussex on our doorstep – we are surrounded by farms, award-winning wineries and cheesemakers. E. Street Bar & Grill's menus make the most of these local offerings, paired with the best international ingredients and influences. Their à la carte menu is complemented by daily specials reflecting the best of seasonal, local produce.

E. Street Bar & Grill is the ideal canvas for Justin's artistic vision, where he aims to bridge the gap between farm and table. He is passionate about showcasing the beauty of fresh, quality ingredients sourced from local farms, butchers, and patisseries, creating a true farm-to-table experience for our guests. With the support of our talented team, Justin looks forward to intertwining culinary art with the core values that Nicola has established within the company.

"As we embark on this exciting journey, I am eager to collaborate with our incredible team, providing our guests with a dining experience that ignites the senses," said Justin. "I believe in sharing the love of food and creativity with everyone I work with, while ensuring that every plate tells a story.”

Join us in welcoming Justin Knight to E. Street Bar & Grill, where passion meets the plate and every meal is a celebration of great produce and creativity. We look forward to sharing his culinary adventures with you soon!

https://estreetbarandgrill.co.uk/