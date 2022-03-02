Prestigious AA Rosettes awarded to Lower Beeding restaurant

The AA announced its March 2022 winners in a virtual ceremony this morning, recognising the restaurants achieving the highest culinary standards in the UK.

Establishments with three AA Rosettes are all outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area, while those awarded four AA Rosettes are considered among the top restaurants in the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA have awarded Lower Beeding restaurant The Camellia three rosettes at the organisation's prestigious Rosette Awards.

Speaking on The Camellia, an AA inspector said: "The Camellia is part of a handsome Victorian mansion hotel, its walls covered with wallpaper depicting red and pink camellias. There are lovely views of the garden as well.

"The cooking is Modern British but with a sound foundation in the classics. Try a starter like hand-dived seared scallop with brawn, ‘deconstructed piccalilli', scallop roe powder and smooth burnt leek puree.

"Follow up with roasted cod loin, confit chicken thigh, rose hip, wild cranberry and a vermicelli topping infused with ‘Hen of the Woods’ mushroom powder.

Establishments with three AA Rosettes are all outstanding restaurants achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area

"If there’s room, try yoghurt pannacotta with ‘candy drop grapes’ and a lavender goats’ curd topping.

READ THIS: All but six homes sold at new housing development in Billingshurst.

Two restaurants have been awarded four AA Rosettes, while a further 15, including The Camellia, have been awarded three AA Rosettes.

Restaurants receiving four AA Rosettes are Allium at Askham Hall (Askham, Cumbria) and Ácléaf at Borringdon Hall (Plymouth, Devon), while those awarded three AA Rosettes include Prévost @ Haycock (Wansford, Cambridgeshire), Dean Banks at The Pompadour (Edinburgh), Bohemia Restaurant (St Helier, Jersey) and The Nut Tree Inn (Murcott, Oxfordshire).

An AA inspector said: "The cooking is Modern British but with a sound foundation in the classics."

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media said: "We are delighted to recognise those restaurants that are achieving the highest levels of gastronomic excellence in our country.

"Congratulations to all those working at these establishments, who continue to show the breadth and quality of the British culinary landscape."