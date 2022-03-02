Revised housing plan for former Horsham restaurant site a ‘quantum leap forward’

The application for the site on the corner of North Parade and West Parade was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (March 1).

An earlier application for 22 flats was refused by the committee in December 2020, with councillors describing it as looking like ‘a prison block’ or something you would find on the South Bank of the Thames.

Since then, though, a new architect has been appointed – and the design changes went down well with the committee.

Revised housing development for the former Smith & Western site in North Parade, Horsham

Christine Costin (Lib Dem, Trafalgar) said the second attempt was a ‘good looking plan’.

She added: “I am very pleased that the agents and the owners have taken account of the last meeting when we refused the application because it really was out of keeping with North Parade.

“This particular application and its design I think will actually fit beautifully with North Parade, which is a fine entrance into Horsham town.”

No affordable housing will be included in the development – the meeting was told that it would make the scheme financial unviable.

Instead a sum of £50,000 in Section 106 contributions will be paid by the applicant.

This did not sit well with some of the committee.

Martin Boffey (Lib Dem, Trafalgar) said it was ‘always disappointing’ when affordable housing was not included in a development.

Toni Bradnum (Con, Nuthurst & Lower Beeding) agreed, adding that £50,000 was ‘very nice but won’t put a roof over someone’s head’.

Peter Burgess (Con, Holbrook West) had stronger words.

Referring to the officer’s report, which spoke of a profit for developers of 17.5 per cent, he described the £50,000 as ‘peanuts’.

He added: “That’s awfully kind of them but I think we should look to see whether we can squeeze a little bit more out of them – say £100,000.”

Calling on officers to be ‘a little bit harder’, he added: “We as a council have got to look at money now because shortly – probably in three years’ time – we’ll start to run out.”

Officers, though, said the £50,000 was ‘reasonable’, pointing out that the financial viability of the scheme had been independently assessed and the council was ‘not in a position to negotiate more’.

As for the design of the flats, John Milne (Lib Dem, Roffey North) described it as being ‘a quantum leap forward’ compared to the previous effort.

Rather than one large block, there will be two smaller ones, both with a more traditional pitched roof instead of a mansard roof.

The part three-storey, part four-storey blocks will be made up of seven one-bedroom and 13 two-bedroom flats.

The council has received a total of 21 objections to the plans, with one letter of support.

Issues raised included the design and mass of the development, fears the flats would overlook homes on West Parade, and concerns about road traffic noise pollution.

A report to the committee acknowledged that there would be ‘some impact’ on the neighbours when it came to overlooking – but officers described the scale and design of the flats as ‘appropriate’.

Ahead of potential redevelopment, Smith & Western has already relocated to East Street within the town centre.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/1831.