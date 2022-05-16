Restaurateur to open his third business in former Pevensey Bay pub

Greg Corona, who set up The Belgian Cafe and Soup N Tap in Terminus Road, is opening a French-Mediterranean restaurant in the former Beach Tavern site in Sea Road, Pevensey Bay.

The currently unnamed restaurant, which will sell fresh pasta and pizza, is aiming to open for the summer season in July or August.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beer Me Brewery owner, who is originally from Provence, France, said he is going ‘back to his roots’ with the restaurant.

Greg Corona outside The Belgian Cafe with Bourne Bombshells

When talking about his restaurants Mr Corona said, “These are the fruits of my passion for food. It is very exciting.”

The site is also set to operate as a cafe during the day.

Mr Corona spoke about what drew him to the site.

He said, “The most apparent reason is every time I drive past I see this beautiful building and I thought it was a shame to see it closed.”

The Beach Tavern, Pevensey Bay.

Mr Corona said, “I think we are really conscientious. We want to get more advice from the community.”

The restaurateur decided to set up Beer Me Brewery in 2009, alongside business partner Stephane Larruat.

The brewery, which is based underneath The Belgian Cafe, currently produces 15 different and seasonal craft beers.

The Belgian Cafe in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)