Here’s what SussexWorld reporters Megan Baker and Jacob Panons thought about the two new drinks that are coming to Starbucks.

The brand-new ‘Chocolatey Wafflecone Coffee’ and ‘Strawberry Wafflecone Crème’ Frappuccinos are available at Starbucks nationwide from July 6, but those with the Starbucks Rewards app have been able to get the drinks from Thursday, June 29.

The ‘Chocolatey Wafflecone Coffee’ Frappuccino starts from £4.65. The drinks has a coffee base and it is mixed with mocha sauce before a waffle biscuit flavour is added along with sprinkle of crunchy wafflecone topping.

The ‘Strawberry Wafflecone Crème’ Frappuccino also starts from £4.65 and includes strawberry sauce on a Frappuccino crème base before a waffle biscuit flavour is added with a sprinkle of wafflecone topping.

The drinks, which will only be available for a limited time and are inspired by ‘nostalgic summertime flavours’, can be customised with a range of dairy alternatives.

Review:Jacob: I tried the ‘Strawberry Wafflecone Crème’ Frappuccino and although it was nice, it just tasted like a vanilla milkshake with a hint of strawberry. I really don’t think it is anything special and for the price I was expecting something a lot more spectacular. It could have also been a bit thicker with slightly more strawberry syrup.

Megan: I really enjoyed the ‘Chocolatey Wafflecone Coffee’ Frappuccino. It tasted like a classic chocolate milkshake and would’ve gone down very well with a burger and fries – but it’s not the sort of thing I’d usually order from a coffee shop. I prematurely gave the drink a nine out of ten without considering the price which I feel was too high for the smallest size, however, the flavour was delicious and I’d highly recommend it to anyone craving a sweet treat.

