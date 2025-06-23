This is when you can buy a pint of cider for £2.99 in Crawley

By Matt Pole
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:15 BST
A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available at The Jubilee Oak in Crawley, during a 10-day craft cider festival.

The pub in High Street will host the festival from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, July 6 inclusive.

The ciders include: Barn Screecher (Hunts); Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak); Toffee Apple (Snails Bank); Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s); Peach Mojito (Pulp); Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig); Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).

They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available at The Jubilee Oak in Crawley, during a 10-day craft cider festival. Picture contributed
A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available at The Jubilee Oak in Crawley, during a 10-day craft cider festival. Picture contributed

Ciders will cost £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.

Pub manager Phil King said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.

“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine. A digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

All ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

