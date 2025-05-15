Google satellite image shows luxury Sussex beachside property which will be won in prize draw

With a luxury Sussex beachside property up for grabs in Sussex, a Google satellite image shows exactly where the lucky winner could soon be living.

A luxurious beachside property in the Arun district of West Sussex could be won as part of a new prize draw.

One lucky person is guaranteed to win the property, which is worth £4 million – along with £250,000 in cash – as part of a new prize draw raising funds for the MND Association. Click here to take a look inside the property.

The fundraiser company Omaze revealed the property is a ‘short stroll away’ from the villages of East Preston and Rustington.

With a luxury Sussex beachside property up for grabs in Sussex, a Google satellite image shows exactly where the lucky winner could soon be living. Photo: Omaze

The image below shows exactly where it is.

The home is based near a primary school – and two pre-schools – whilst East Preston and Rustingtonboth offer a selection of shops, cafes, eateries and wine bars.

Arun District Council said it is ‘delighted that Omaze has chosen this area’ for one of its competition prizes.

A spokesperson added: “Arun is a wonderful place to live, work and visit. The area is home to many different people who make up our exciting and vibrant communities.

"We would encourage anyone to visit and see what we have to offer. There’s something for all budgets!”

Omaze added: “Angmering station – just over one mile away from the property – provides regular, direct services to London Victoria, with journey times of around 90 minutes.

“The beautiful South Downs National Park lies just a few miles north of the house, offering extensive walking and cycling routes including the famous South Downs Way. The historic market town of Arundel, with its medieval castle and thriving high street of independent shops and restaurants, is just seven miles away.

"The vibrant seaside city of Brighton and Hove – with its bustling cafe culture, bars and restaurants, famous Lanes and thriving arts scene —is only 18 miles along the coast.

“Nearby activities include golf at Angmering, Worthing, Chichester and Arundel; water sports at Littlehampton; and racing, motoring and cultural events at the famous Goodwood Estate – all within easy reach of the property.”

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Sussex are available now at omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on Sunday, June 29 for online entries and Tuesday, July 1 for postal entries. Paid entries start from £10.

“The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Sussex, will get the keys to an exquisite four-bedroom property offering panoramic sea views, direct beach access and a Skargards wood surround hot tub – all set in a desirable coastal setting,” a spokesperson for fundraising company Omaze said.

"The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner is also given a whopping £250,000 in cash, to help them settle in, and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income, or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multi-millionaire.

“If the winner decides to keep the property, the £250,000 would enable them to run the house for many years. The house also comes with £160,000 worth of furnishings, ready for the winner to enjoy the day they get the keys.”