House for sale in Seaford: £1.4 million Edwardian House with stunning views

This beautiful Edwardian house retains much of it’s original character, and features an infinity style garden with views over Seaford Head.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST

The property is located in a sought after area on Chyngton Road, which runs along the base of Seaford Head, and is one the premier roads in Seaford. Surrounded by the South Downs National Park, with over two miles of un-commercialised promenade and beach.

The property boasts character features in its five double bedrooms and five reception areas. Impressive living and dining rooms have wooden bi-fold doors, and both have attractive bay windows with seating to take advantage of the view. The reception hall features a working wood burner and space for seating.

Outside the attractively landscaped gardens with infinity style views wraps around the property to three elevations, and has been lovingly tended by the current owner. There are several seating areas, established flower beds and borders alongside many mature trees.

Seaford offers a wide range of shopping facilities and a choice of restaurants, cafés and bars. There are two golf courses, a leisure centre, tennis, bowls and sailing clubs, plus fishing, cycling and many other recreational clubs.

Regular bus services are available to Eastbourne, Brighton and outlying villages. Seaford railway station offers a service to London (Victoria 90 minutes). The adjoining cross channel port of Newhaven has daily services to Dieppe, and a busy yacht marina and fishing fleet.

The freehold property is on sale from Rowland Gorringe for £1.4 million.

