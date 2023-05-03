Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
1 hour ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
17 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
17 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
19 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

House for sale in Seaford: £1.6 million 1920s home with heated pool

A magnificent double fronted detached house built circa 1929, with five bedrooms and four reception rooms set in a secluded location on Firle Road.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:13 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:17 BST

The character home sits on 2/3 of an Acre with a heated pool and southerly aspect 190ft garden and which enjoys far reaching views.

The rear the patio is approximately 60ft in width and is a real sun trap. The gardens are split into several well maintained and thought-out areas, the main area is level being mainly laid to lawn, with steps leading down to the 40ft by 18ft swimming pool with paved seating area and covered pool boiler room. A private wooded area and wild garden is located at the foot of the garden.To the front, the carriage drive offers ample off road parking and access to the double garage. The impressive traditional wooden front double doors open into a welcoming entrance hall which draws you immediately to the eye catching wooden stair case, galleried landing and double height ceilings. On the ground floor there are four reception rooms including a dual aspect living room with doors leading to the rear garden, dining room with feature bay window. There is a snug with French doors to the rear, a refitted kitchen and breakfast room with adjoining utility room and further study. To the first floor there are five double bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and internal sauna. Far reaching sea views can be enjoyed from most of the upstairs accommodation.Seaford is surrounded by the South Downs National Park and enjoys over two miles of un-commercialised promenade and beach. The town has a wide range of shopping facilities, schools for all ages, choice of restaurants, cafes and bars. There are two golf courses, a leisure centre, tennis, bowls, rugby, cricket and sailing clubs, plus fishing, cycling and many other recreational facilities. The prestigious and historic Seaford Golf club is located within 700m from the property. Seaford Blatchington, as the club is referred to locally, is a Sussex gem and one of the finest downland courses in the country set in a particularly beautiful part of the South Downs.The freehold property is on sale from Rowland Gorringe for £1.6 million.

READ THIS:

House for sale in Seaford: £1.4 million Edwardian House with stunning views

Joy for Seaford volunteer in Coronation awards

The coastal strip left with no defences from worsening erosion

A magnificent double fronted detached house built circa 1929, with five bedroom and four reception rooms set in a secluded location on Firle Road.

1. Firle Road property

A magnificent double fronted detached house built circa 1929, with five bedroom and four reception rooms set in a secluded location on Firle Road. Photo: Zoopla

Features four reception rooms.

2. Dining room

Features four reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla

The impressive traditional wooden front double doors open into a welcoming entrance hall which draws you immediately to the eye catching wooden stair case, galleried landing and double height ceilings.

3. Hallway

The impressive traditional wooden front double doors open into a welcoming entrance hall which draws you immediately to the eye catching wooden stair case, galleried landing and double height ceilings. Photo: Zoopla

The rear the patio is approximately 60ft in width and is a real sun trap. The gardens are split into several well maintained and thought-out areas, the main area is level being mainly laid to lawn, with steps leading down to the 40ft by 18ft swimming pool with paved seating area and covered pool boiler room. A private wooded area and wild garden is located at the foot of the garden.

4. Garden

The rear the patio is approximately 60ft in width and is a real sun trap. The gardens are split into several well maintained and thought-out areas, the main area is level being mainly laid to lawn, with steps leading down to the 40ft by 18ft swimming pool with paved seating area and covered pool boiler room. A private wooded area and wild garden is located at the foot of the garden. Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SeafordSussex