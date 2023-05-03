The rear the patio is approximately 60ft in width and is a real sun trap. The gardens are split into several well maintained and thought-out areas, the main area is level being mainly laid to lawn, with steps leading down to the 40ft by 18ft swimming pool with paved seating area and covered pool boiler room. A private wooded area and wild garden is located at the foot of the garden.To the front, the carriage drive offers ample off road parking and access to the double garage. The impressive traditional wooden front double doors open into a welcoming entrance hall which draws you immediately to the eye catching wooden stair case, galleried landing and double height ceilings. On the ground floor there are four reception rooms including a dual aspect living room with doors leading to the rear garden, dining room with feature bay window. There is a snug with French doors to the rear, a refitted kitchen and breakfast room with adjoining utility room and further study. To the first floor there are five double bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and internal sauna. Far reaching sea views can be enjoyed from most of the upstairs accommodation.Seaford is surrounded by the South Downs National Park and enjoys over two miles of un-commercialised promenade and beach. The town has a wide range of shopping facilities, schools for all ages, choice of restaurants, cafes and bars. There are two golf courses, a leisure centre, tennis, bowls, rugby, cricket and sailing clubs, plus fishing, cycling and many other recreational facilities. The prestigious and historic Seaford Golf club is located within 700m from the property. Seaford Blatchington, as the club is referred to locally, is a Sussex gem and one of the finest downland courses in the country set in a particularly beautiful part of the South Downs.The freehold property is on sale from Rowland Gorringe for £1.6 million.