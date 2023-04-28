A unique property in Peacehaven is for sale, providing the perfect opportunity to create a stunning family residence for offers over $500,000.

The detached four bedroom family home is located close to the sea on the Peacehaven cliff tops, with stunning views. It boasts an incredibly large total plot of land with potential for development throughout.

The property is set in an elevated semi-rural location, with panoramic views to the sea (and Isle of Wight on a clear day) along with the South Downs National Park Countryside.

Outside is where this property gets really interesting. The total plot is vast and benefits from two areas for parking multiple cars, a separate detached studio with enormous potential for significant development, paddock, detached single garage and some old stables along with the remainder of a very large garden.

The house itself is set across two floors and comprises; storm porch into large entrance hall; spacious living room to your right with feature fireplace and doors out to the nearly full length of the house conservatory; central kitchen with separate pantry; large double bedroom/dining room. Upstairs you find three further double bedrooms (one with en-suite) and the family bathroom.

Subject to the necessary planning consents this property could be a real gem benefiting from a stunning location with far reaching views and excellent connectivity to main transport links.

The freehold property is on sale from Mansell McTaggart - Brighton for offers over £500,000, with no onward chain.

