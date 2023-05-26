In pictures: Four-bedroom Sussex family home with pool, gym, sauna and steam room listed for sale

Have a look inside this four-bed family home in Sussex with a pool, gym, sauna and steam room that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The property in Rattle Road, Westham, East Sussex was listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £845,000-£895,000 on Thursday, May 25.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “This home has it all. From the moment you step foot on the drive, you'll be amazed the amount of space this property has to give. With multiple reception rooms there is versatile and flexible rooms for use of the whole family.

"The bright and spacious kitchen/diner looks out onto the magnificent rear garden. A garden with so much to offer, relax and have fun with the kids in the pool and grab a drink from the pool house whilst catching some rays. Back inside, upstairs there are four/five bedrooms and two bathrooms. You really must view this property to appreciate all it has to offer.”

The property has been listed with Crane & Co.

READ THIS:

1 . Rattle Road, Westham Rattle Road, Westham Photo: Zoopla

2 . Rattle Road, Westham Rattle Road, Westham Photo: Zoopla

3 . Rattle Road, Westham Rattle Road, Westham Photo: Zoopla

4 . Rattle Road, Westham Rattle Road, Westham Photo: Zoopla