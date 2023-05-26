Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK

In pictures: Four-bedroom Sussex family home with pool, gym, sauna and steam room listed for sale

Have a look inside this four-bed family home in Sussex with a pool, gym, sauna and steam room that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th May 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:12 BST

The property in Rattle Road, Westham, East Sussex was listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £845,000-£895,000 on Thursday, May 25.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “This home has it all. From the moment you step foot on the drive, you'll be amazed the amount of space this property has to give. With multiple reception rooms there is versatile and flexible rooms for use of the whole family.

"The bright and spacious kitchen/diner looks out onto the magnificent rear garden. A garden with so much to offer, relax and have fun with the kids in the pool and grab a drink from the pool house whilst catching some rays. Back inside, upstairs there are four/five bedrooms and two bathrooms. You really must view this property to appreciate all it has to offer.”

The property has been listed with Crane & Co.

READ THIS:

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs are looking for loving homes - including a Cockapoo, Chihuahua, Staffie and Spaniel

Huge mural of Sir David Attenborough appears on building in East Sussex

Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Man United would place in race for Europe - gallery

Rattle Road, Westham

1. Rattle Road, Westham

Rattle Road, Westham Photo: Zoopla

Rattle Road, Westham

2. Rattle Road, Westham

Rattle Road, Westham Photo: Zoopla

Rattle Road, Westham

3. Rattle Road, Westham

Rattle Road, Westham Photo: Zoopla

Rattle Road, Westham

4. Rattle Road, Westham

Rattle Road, Westham Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:ZooplaDavid AttenboroughDogsCockapoo