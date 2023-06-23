NationalWorldTV
In pictures: Have a look inside this 'remarkably spacious' home in Sussex which has a swimming pool

Have a look inside this 'remarkably spacious' home in Sussex which has a swimming pool and has been listed for sale on Zoopla.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:03 BST

The bungalow in Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne, was listed on Zoopla with an asking price of £1,300,000 on Thursday, June 22.

On the Zoopla listing is says: “Set within attractive private gardens and grounds - a remarkably spacious detached four-bedroom bungalow with a luxurious and spacious two-bedroom annexe in an exclusive residential area of Willingdon.

"The generous accommodation has been extensively improved and now affords a large two bedroom annexe with magnificent 28' x 19' open plan kitchen/sitting/dining room. The spacious accommodation of the principal bungalow affords four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a large kitchen/breakfast room in addition to a conservatory and sun room. The attractive gardens and grounds surround the property and provide a delightful setting and a high degree of privacy.

"An early appointment to view is strongly recommended to appreciate the high merit and potential of this outstanding home.”

