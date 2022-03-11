HeartSmart walks take place across the Chichester district each week. Photo: Steve Robards.

These guided walks are taking place in the Chichester district this week

HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 11th March 2022, 12:35 pm

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...

---

1. Graylingwell

March 12, 10.15am – A 40-minute, 1.25-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, enjoying the history of Graylingwell Park and surrounding areas, the buildings, trees and wildlife. Meet: Outside the Pavilion glass building looking onto Havenstoke Park.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Chichester Canal

March 14, 10.30am – A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, PO19 8DT.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Fishbourne

March 14, 10.30am – A 75-minute, 2.6-mile flat circular walk with some stiles around Fishbourne Centre’s fields, the eastern coastal path, country paths and lanes. Meet: Fishbourne Centre Car Park, PO18 8BE, off Blackboy Lane.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Shimmings Valley, Petworth

March 14, 10.30am – A 90-minute, three-mile through Little Switzerland with a little hilly to climb to Brinksole Heath and return via Byworth, crossing the Haslingbourne stream. Meet: Petworth Library, Rosemary Lane, High Street, Petworth, GU28 0AU.

Photo: Google Maps

