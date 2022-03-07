The property offers a cosy sitting room with open planned kitchen/diner as well as three great-sized bedrooms over both floors. Outside, to the rear is a gardener’s dream with various external spaces, as well as a detached multi-room office and off road parking.
The property, York Road, Chichester, is on the market for £500,000 with Cubitt & West on Zoopla – with an open house this Saturday (March 12), by appointment only.
<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: Refurbished Little London house in Chichester city centre on the market | BBC Radio 1 Breakfast DJ to headline Three Friday Nights at Goodwood | Chichester children mark 25th anniversary of World Book Day >>>
---
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK