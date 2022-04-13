Look around spacious Eastbourne flat - a stone’s throw away from the pier

This spacious, two bedroom flat is right in the centre of Eastbourne, and a stone’s throw away from the town’s seafront and pier.
Well decorated and modernised, the Edwardian conversion in Elms Avenue also retains some period features, including a cast iron original fireplace in the sitting/dining room. There are also high ceilings, large sash windows and feature fireplaces in the two bedrooms.
The kitchen has been completely refitted and includes a good range of units, spacious storage cupboards and wood effect flooring.
The bathroom has also been refitted and modernised, and there are two double bedrooms, the principal of which has a large sash window. Both bedrooms have original, feature fireplaces.
The flat is on the first floor and is being sold with an extended lease.
On the market for £239,950, the flat is being sold by agent Taylor Engley via Zoopla. Visit Zoopla for more information.
