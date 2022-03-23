See inside Compton House - one of Eastbourne’s most important private houses

Believed to date from 1910, the house offers a wealth of Arts and Crafts period character - including a barrel-vaulted reception hall and a 27ft by 18ft oak panelled drawing room with inglenook fireplace.
There is also a large dining room overlooking the rear garden and a remarkably spacious kitchen/breakfast room.
A side entrance to the property with a second staircase leads to what was originally the chauffeur’s accommodation - three of the bedrooms, a kitchenette and a shower room.
Beautifully landscaped gardens are at the front and rear - with the rear garden reaching 100ft in length, plus there are fine views over Gildredge Park and the South Downs.
With a guide price of £1,800,000, Compton House is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla.
For more information, visit Zoopla
See more fabulous local properties:
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK