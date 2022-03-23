With a guide price of £1,800,000, Compton House is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla. SUS-220323-142723001

See inside Compton House - one of Eastbourne’s most important private houses

Compton House, a magnificent Edwardian six-bedroomed house, is considered to be one of Eastbourne’s most important private properties.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:52 pm

Believed to date from 1910, the house offers a wealth of Arts and Crafts period character - including a barrel-vaulted reception hall and a 27ft by 18ft oak panelled drawing room with inglenook fireplace.

There is also a large dining room overlooking the rear garden and a remarkably spacious kitchen/breakfast room.

A side entrance to the property with a second staircase leads to what was originally the chauffeur’s accommodation - three of the bedrooms, a kitchenette and a shower room.

Beautifully landscaped gardens are at the front and rear - with the rear garden reaching 100ft in length, plus there are fine views over Gildredge Park and the South Downs.

With a guide price of £1,800,000, Compton House is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla.

For more information, visit Zoopla

See more fabulous local properties:

Fine family home in prime Eastbourne location

Up-to-the-minute contemporary home with views over the river at Lewes

Stunning £1,995,000 Sussex country house

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1.

With a guide price of £1,800,000, Compton House is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla. SUS-220323-142733001

Photo Sales

2.

With a guide price of £1,800,000, Compton House is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla. SUS-220323-142743001

Photo Sales

3.

With a guide price of £1,800,000, Compton House is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla. SUS-220323-142713001

Photo Sales

4.

With a guide price of £1,800,000, Compton House is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla. SUS-220323-142933001

Photo Sales
EdwardianArtsSussexLewes
Next Page
Page 1 of 5